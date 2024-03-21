Film picks: The Taste Of Things, The Eternal Memory, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus

The Taste Of Things (NC16)



136 minutes, now showing

4 stars

On a country estate in late 19th-century France, cook Eugenie (Juliette Binoche) works with her employer, the famed gourmet Dodin (Benoit Magimel), to prepare menus that exemplify their philosophy of making the most of simple ingredients. Eugenie, realising that she is getting on in years, begins teaching Pauline (Bonnie Chagneau-Ravoire), a girl with a gifted palate.

Vietnam-born French writer-director Tran Anh Hung’s film competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and was France’s entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

In long, dialogue- and soundtrack-free scenes underpinned by the sizzle of butter in hot cast-iron pans, actors Binoche and Magimel can be seen butchering meats and cleaning fish.

The visual authenticity on display here is the highlight of The Taste Of Things, which belongs to the genre of films about competent people going about their daily tasks.

Not since the Danish celebration of sensuality Babette’s Feast (1987) or the Taiwanese dramedy Eat Drink Man Woman (1994) has so much food been on display for so long – The Taste Of Things should carry a warning: Watching this could be hazardous to your diet.