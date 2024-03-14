Film picks: Bye Bye Tiberias, Frida, The Color Purple

Bye Bye Tiberias (NC16)



82 minutes

This documentary is screened as part of the Singapore Film Society’s Showcase series and co-presented with The Projector. It follows Palestinian actress and director Hiam Abbass (who was in 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and 2014’s Exodus: Gods And Kings) as she becomes part of the Palestinian diaspora to pursue her dream of acting.

Decades later, she has returned to her home village with film-maker daughter Lina Soualem. Soualem captures the experiences of her mother as she reflects on the choices that made her leave her mother, grandmother and sisters.

The film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. At the BFI London Film Festival, it received the Grierson Award for Best Documentary.