Film Picks: Maestro, Migration and Taxi Tehran

Maestro (M18)



129 minutes, available on Netflix, 4 stars

Leonard Bernstein was a colossus of 20th-century American culture, a conductor with the New York Philharmonic at 25 and composer of operas, symphonies and the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story.

His prodigious creativity is ungraspable, and so Maestro is not about his music – despite being scored entirely by his compositions – but a biopic of Bernstein as an equally legendary bon vivant.

For his second round as star-director and co-writer, American actor Bradley Cooper orchestrates an overview of Bernstein’s life and loves.

Cooper’s striking physical and vocal likeness encompasses this carnal vitality.

Bernstein loved company, male and female. His great love, though, was his wife and mother of his three children, Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre (played by an incandescent Carey Mulligan).

The movie is a three-decade chronicle of their complicated relationship, dating from their first flirtation at a 1946 New York party. Mulligan’s display of toughness and fragility is a tour de force.

Migration (PG)

