Film Picks: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Three Musketeers: Milady, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (PG13)



124 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

The best thing about going to a movie by Australian film-maker James Wan is that he is the least likely among the current batch of blockbuster directors to deliver self-serious nonsense.

His films – among them horror works Insidious (2010) and the underrated Malignant (2021), as well as the muscle-car spectacle Furious 7 (2015) – are ego-free. The stories might be overblown and simplistic, but no one can accuse him of being boring.

In this sequel to Aquaman (2018) – both films are helmed by Wan – David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) seeks vengeance against Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) for the death of his father, seen in the first film.

With the help of scientist Stephen Shin (Randall Park), Kane finds the Black Trident, an artefact that grants superpowers to anyone wielding it. Aquaman, now the king of Atlantis, must team up with his imprisoned half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to defeat Kane.

Momoa’s Aquaman remains the “bro-iest” superhero in the DC Extended Universe. It is clear that the actor is just playing himself as the guy who loves beer, burgers and pranking his buddies. A certain Guinness beverage appears so often, it deserves a supporting-actor credit.

Abdul-Mateen II is brilliant as the baddie, and so is Park as Dr Shin, the scientist who lets his curiosity lead him into a partnership with Kane. Wilson is also above average as the prodigal brother roped in to save the world.

The Three Musketeers: Milady (PG13)

115 minutes, now showing, 4 stars