Film and TV Picks: Christmas at The Projector, Yu Yu Hakusho and Nom Nom Cinema

Silver Bells, Silver Screen

Celebrate the holiday season with the silver screen at The Projector. Ahead of Christmas, the indie cinema has curated an eclectic list of festive movies, ranging from Christmas classics to action blockbusters.

Fans of director Tim Burton can catch the animated movie he produced and wrote the story for, The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG, 1993, 76 minutes), about Jack Skellington, a lonely skeleton from a town that celebrates only Halloween, who decides to kidnap Santa Claus and ruin the holiday for children everywhere with ghoulish gifts.

Or they can catch Burton’s classic fantastical romance Edward Scissorhands (1990, PG, 105 minutes), about the titular protagonist created by an inventor who was given everything he needed to be human, except hands. In their place, he has scissors instead.

For those looking for a taste of action, say “yippee ki-yay”, because Die Hard (1988, M18, 132 minutes) will also be showing. The action-thriller classic stars Bruce Willis as a cop who has to rescue his wife and others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party.

The selection is rounded out by the acclaimed period film Carol (2015, R21, 118 minutes) – starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as lovers in a passionate yet taboo romance; as well as late Japanese auteur Satoshi Kon’s Tokyo Godfathers (2003, PG, 92 minutes), which follows a trio of homeless Tokyo-ites who discover an abandoned newborn baby on Christmas Eve.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender; Somerset/Orchard

When: Till Dec 30, various times

Admission: $15 for a standard ticket

Info: theprojector.sg/themes/christmas-specials

Yu Yu Hakusho

Premieres on Netflix on Dec 14