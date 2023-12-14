Film Picks: Leave The World Behind, Tiger Stripes, Twilight 15th anniversary

Leave The World Behind (M18)



138 minutes, Netflix, 4 stars

A weekend family getaway to New York’s Long Island is disrupted by a middle-of-the-night knock at the cabin: two black strangers claiming to be owners of the luxe Airbnb are at the door, seeking shelter from a city-wide blackout.

A testy Julia Roberts and genial Ethan Hawke play the parents to a teen boy (Charlie Evans) and girl (Farrah Mackenzie), opposite Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold as the unexpected father-daughter arrivals.

The acting is top-notch, including Kevin Bacon’s cameo as a survivalist they seek out for help in their desperation. A mysterious cyber attack has crippled their phones and Wi-Fi.

Director Sam Esmail, creator of the techno-thriller series Mr Robot (2015 to 2019), adapts American author Rumaan Alam’s bestseller of the same title, published in 2020, during the pandemic.

Fittingly, Esmail’s adaptation is foremost a paranoid chamber drama of two families isolated together by an unfolding global crisis.

Tiger Stripes (PG13)

