Film picks: Dreaming & Dying, Japanese Film Festival, The Boy And The Heron

Screening with Q&A: Dreaming & Dying

Singapore film-maker Nelson Yeo’s drama won the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival in 2023 and at this special screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with Yeo, moderated by Singapore director Daniel Hui.

Dreaming & Dying (NC16, 92 minutes) stars Peter Yu, Doreen Toh and Kelvin Ho as three friends who reconnect after years apart. During a holiday together, they have to deal with unfinished moments from the past, in a way that Yeo in his director’s statement likens to “a haunting, by their own memories and desires, which they believe is the result of karma rippling through their lives”.

Where: Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, Level 5, 8 Grange Road

MRT: Somerset/Orchard

When: Dec 15, 7.45pm

Admission: $15 for standard ticket prices

Info: str.sg/if44

Japanese Film Festival 2023 @ ArtScience Museum

