Film Picks: Last Shadow At First Light, The Beatles: Let It Be and Cinema Reclaimed

Last Shadow At First Light (PG13)



109 minutes, now showing at The Projector

4 stars

Tough questions about trauma and mourning are handled with delicacy and introspection in this debut feature from Singapore writer-director Nicole Midori Woodford.

Teenager Ami (Japanese actress Mihaya Shirata) – born to Singaporean father Wen Yong (Peter Yu) and Japanese mother Satomi (Mariko Tsutsui) – lives in two worlds. She is bicultural, never fully comfortable in either place.

This discomfort extends to her plane of existence because she sees and hears emanations from other realms. She embodies liminality.

Her story is told in the form of a road movie after she leaves for Japan to find her missing mother, chaperoned on the cross-country drive by her taxi-driver uncle Isamu (Masatoshi Nagase).

It will be a trip marked by uncanny discoveries – some ambiguous, others distinct – taking place against a tsunami-ravaged landscape heavy with loss.

Woodford’s approach, bolstered by the melancholic framing of Singapore-based Japanese cinematographer Hideho Urata (A Land Imagined, 2018), could be viewed as grief counselling by another name. But Ami’s spiritual journey, mirroring her physical one across Japan, offers more to think about than just comfort.

Woodford and Shirata will be present for a question-and-answer session after screenings on May 9, 7.30pm, and May 11, 4.30pm.

The Beatles: Let It Be (PG13)



89 minutes, now on Disney+

4 stars