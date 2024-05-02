Film Picks: Cinema Reclaimed, European Union Film Festival and Challengers

Cinema Reclaimed: Dream Palaces



Since 2020, Cinema Reclaimed has been held as the film strand of the Singapore Heritage Festival. Curated by writer and researcher Ben Slater, with curatorial support from Toh Hun Ping, the fourth edition of the programme is titled Dream Palaces for the local cinemas that have become historical and emotional sites.

The film screenings and talks will be held in heritage cinemas and theatres, namely Capitol Theatre, Kreta Ayer People’s Theatre, The Projector and Oldham Theatre.

Architectural and urban historian Lai Chee Kien will give a talk after the screening of the drama Saint Jack (1979, M18, 115 minutes, screening at The Projector, Golden Mile Tower, on May 5, 4pm).

Filmed in Singapore in 1978 by director Peter Bogdanovich, the movie was banned here for nearly three decades for its depictions of the island’s seedier side. It features sites such as the now-demolished Empress Place Food Centre.

Mr Lai’s talk will address the historical and cultural significance of places seen in the film.

In Royston At Capitol! (Capitol Theatre, May 10, 7.30pm), film-maker Royston Tan will introduce five works and take part in a question-and-answer session after the screening.

Tan’s ties with the site run deep, beginning in his youth, when he watched films there, up to the time he used the location in works such as Old Places (2020, PG, 77 minutes), which he co-created with Eva Tang and Victric Thng. Old Places and four other films will be screened.

The event also marks the 94th anniversary of the historic theatre, one of Singapore’s last standalone cinema spaces.

Where: Capitol Theatre, Kreta Ayer People’s Theatre, The Projector at Golden Mile Tower and Oldham Theatre

MRT: Various

When: May 5 to 26, various times

Admission: $10

Info: For details and bookings, go to str.sg/koBg

European Union Film Festival 2024

Presented by the European Union Delegation to Singapore, the European Union Film Festival runs till May 25 and celebrates the rich diversity of the region through contemporary cinema.

The roster for 2024 covers 24 films from 24 countries, offering genres such as animation, documentary and comedy.

From acclaimed Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki comes the romantic comedy Fallen Leaves (2023, PG13, 82 minutes, screens on May 5, 5pm), winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and Finland’s entry in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, where it entered the final 15 shortlist.