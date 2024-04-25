Film Picks: European Union Film Festival, The Fall Guy, One Life

Presented by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Singapore, the European Film Festival (EUFF) runs from now till May 25 and celebrates the rich diversity of Europe through its contemporary cinema.

The roster for 2024 covers 24 films from 24 countries, offering genres ranging from animation to documentary to comedy.

From Belgium comes the drama Here (2023, PG, 90 minutes, screens on May 4, 5pm), the fourth feature from Belgian writer-director Bas Devos and winner of the Fipresci Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Construction worker Stefan (Stefan Gota) is a Romanian living in Brussels. He is fond of wandering around the city, taking in aspects of life that others ignore.

He meets Chinese-Belgian student Shuxiu (Gong Liyo), a researcher who studies mosses. Like him, she has her eyes fixed on the forgotten and overlooked.

Trade publication The Hollywood Reporter calls it a “mood piece” of “quiet magnificence, one that feels spun of gossamer summer light and rooted in unshakeable depths”.

Where: Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, 05-01, 8 Grange Road

MRT: Somerset

Admission: $16 standard, with concessions

Info: euff.com.sg

The Fall Guy (PG13)

126 minutes, now showing

4 stars