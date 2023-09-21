Film Picks: Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation, El Conde, Sleep

Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation

Since 2021, the programme has showcased the work of Hong Kong film-makers and, in 2023, seven movies in their original Cantonese dialogue, subtitled in Chinese and English, will make their Singapore premiere.

Among them is the comedy Over My Dead Body (NC16, 119 minutes, screens on Oct 1 at 11am), which stars Teresa Mo and Ronald Cheng in a send-up of the lengths to which property owners will go to protect their investment.

An average family discovers a corpse on the doorstep. Aware of how the label of “murder flat” could hurt its home’s resale value, its members hatch a plan to make the problem go away.

Over My Dead Body’s director Ho Cheuk Tin also helmed the crime drama The Sparring Partner (2022), for which he earned the Best New Director prize at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

The Sparring Partner (R21, 138 minutes, screens on Sept 30 at 2pm) follows two men standing trial for a gruesome murder. Inspired by a real 2013 homicide that grabbed headlines, the story describes the twisty paths the accused, the lawyers and nine jurors follow in the search for truth.

Ho, as well as producer/scriptwriter Amy Chin, will attend the public screening of Over My Dead Body and participate in a question-and-answer session.

The programme is presented by the non-profit Asian Film Awards Academy in collaboration with Singapore Film Society (SFS), and supported by the government-linked organisations Create Hong Kong, Hong Kong Film Development Fund and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Singapore.

Where: Shaw Theatres Paya Lebar Quarter, 05-02 PLQ Mall, 10 Paya Lebar Road

MRT: Paya Lebar

When: Sept 30 and Oct 1, various times

Admission: $15.50 for SFS members, $17.50 for non-members

Info: www.singaporefilmsociety.com/hkfgp2023

El Conde (R21)

