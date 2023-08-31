Film Picks: The Breaking Ice release events, The Equalizer 3, Shortcomings

The Breaking Ice release events

Cinema chain Golden Village and indie cinema The Projector are holding events tied to the release of The Breaking Ice, a drama by celebrated Singapore film-maker Anthony Chen.

The Breaking Ice (M18, 97 minutes, opens Sept 7) is set in Yanji, a city in northern China close to the border with North Korea. In the depths of winter, three young persons, played by Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao, spend a memorable few days together.

This is Chen’s third released film after Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019). The Breaking Ice was selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

On Monday, Chen and Zhou will be at Golden Village Bugis+ for a Q&A session after the screening of the film.

Where: Golden Village Bugis+, 05-01 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis/Rochor

When: Monday, 8.45pm

Admission: $28 standard, $24 for GV members

Info: Go to bit.ly/TheBreakingIce-GVReelTalk to book

The Projector is holding a free post-screening ambient beats set by The Breaking Ice’s soundtrack composer Kin Leonn. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter magazine, Chen says he reached out to the Singaporean sonic artist, performer, DJ and composer after stumbling across his work on Spotify. Unlike his previous films, which tended to not rely on soundtrack, Chen makes use of Kin Leonn’s synth-based work to reinforce the story’s emotions.

Where: 6001 Beach Road, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: Sept 8, 8.30pm

Admission: $15 for standard ticket prices

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/the-breaking-ice

The Equalizer 3 (NC16)

109 minutes, now showing, 4 stars