Film and TV picks: Smugglers, Concrete Utopia, Hear U Out

Smugglers (NC16)

129 minutes, opens in cinemas on Sept 14

In the mood for some action? South Korea’s summer hit Smugglers is finally coming to Singapore’s screens.

The film drew more than four million moviegoers in its home country after opening on July 26 and has since earned over US$36 million (S$49 million).

Set against the backdrop of a sleepy seaside town in the 1970s, it revolves around a group of female divers, or haenyeo, who traditionally make their money harvesting oysters until a chemical plant that opens in their town upends their livelihoods.

One of the divers, Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo), puts her and her friends’ diving skills to another use – picking up smuggled goods dropped into the sea.

It may be a quick way to make a fortune, but she also has to navigate a dangerous world filled with criminals, like notorious smuggler Sergeant Kwon (Zo In-sung).

Concrete Utopia (PG13)

130 minutes, now showing