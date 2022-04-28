Film Picks: European Film Festival, Singapore Chinese Film Festival, Electric Cinema

European Film Festival

This year's edition will feature 24 films from 23 nations. Among the line-up is French period drama Lost Illusions (R21, 149 minutes, screens on May 26 at 8pm), which is adapted from a novel of the same name by French writer Honore de Balzac.

It tells the story of Lucien (Benjamin Voisin), a young working-class man in 19th-century France who yearns to be a poet and moves to Paris. In the city's famed intellectual salons, he finds hope, fortune and betrayal.

The film won seven Cesar Awards this year, including for Best Film, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: May 12 to 26

Admission: $15, with concessions for students, seniors and other groups

Info: European Film Festival website.

Singapore Chinese Film Festival 2022