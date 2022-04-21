Film Picks: The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, Oldboy, A Hero

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (NC16)

107 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

Who else but Nicolas Cage could star in a movie about an actor called Nicolas Cage whose life and career bear a strong resemblance to the real Nicolas Cage?

On one level, this project functions as an action-comedy about a Hollywood star grasping at money and relevance. As movie premises go, it is not exactly groundbreaking. But when the self-referencing happens, a giddying hall-of-mirrors effect takes over.

It is deliciously bewildering to watch Cage - in character as himself - talk about the Cage who was in the comedy Guarding Tess (1994), or the Cage who squared off against John Travolta's character in the thriller Face/Off (1997).

Cage, playing an anxiety-ridden and broke version of himself, is pitched an idea by his agent Richard (Neil Patrick Harris). Tycoon Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) is a superfan who will pay a million dollars for Cage to show up at his birthday party in Spain. Cage agrees reluctantly.

Things take a dangerous turn for the fan and the actor when American secret agents Vivian (Tiffany Haddish) and Martin (Ike Barinholtz) enter the picture.

