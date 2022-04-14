Film Picks: Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, Outdoor cinema, Orienting Paradise programme

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (M18)

114 minutes, Netflix, 4 stars

Released last year, this callback to Indonesian pulp cinema of the 1980s is highly enjoyable.

Inside a revenge plot, there are kickboxing duels, street races and, thrown in for good measure, a haunted house.

Edwin, the director who also adapted Eka Kurniawan's best-selling book of the same name, uses retro pop culture to address the buried trauma of the 1960s purges of leftists and ethnic Chinese that may have left up to a million dead.

His deftness in keeping the tone poised between ironic humour and serious drama helped it take home the Golden Leopard for Best Film at last year's Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Set in the 1980s in a rural part of the country dominated by oligarchs with ties to the military, the lonely and troubled Ajo (Marthino Lio) is a local lout known for starting fights. While trying to kill a shady businessman, he runs into formidable bodyguard Iteung (Ladya Cheryl). Their combat melts into compassion, which blossoms into love, but can the headstrong Ajo change his ways?

