Film picks: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Salome, Marry My Dead Body

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG13)

134 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

Edgin (Chris Pine) is a musician and protector of the innocent who becomes disillusioned after wizards murder his wife. He turns to crime with the help of friends – barbarian Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), paladin Simon (Justice Smith) and con artist Forge (Hugh Grant). But an attempt at stealing a book containing a resurrection spell results in the capture of Edgin and Holga. The pair discover they have been betrayed by someone in their circle.

Director Jonathan Goldstein cut his teeth writing comedy (Horrible Bosses, 2011; Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2, 2013). He knows how to do funny, especially when it comes to playing Pine’s brave but emotionally insecure character against his partners, such as taciturn woman of action Holga, who finds him a little needy.

Pine is excellent as Edgin, the unofficial head of the quest, but it is more accurate to call this an ensemble comedy, with every well-cast member pulling his or her weight. This is the breezy ensemble fantasy-action-comedy that the recent Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania wishes it had been.

