Film picks: Women Talking, Luther: The Fallen Sun, EO

Women Talking (NC16)



104 minutes, exclusively at The Projector, 4 stars

A group of women living in an isolated religious community discover that the men in their community have been raping them while they sleep. The women are left with a difficult decision: Do they stay and fight or leave?

The horrific sexual assaults really did occur in a Mennonite colony in 2009 Bolivia.

Women Talking relocates it to 2010 America – specifically, a hayloft in a farm commune where the women convene to vote on how best to move forward.

This adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 bestseller was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Directed by Canadian actress-turned-writer Sarah Polley, the film features powerful performances from actresses Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and more.

The women, who have not been taught to read or write, rely on speaking to express themselves, with their conversations tackling complex themes such as revenge, shame, forgiveness, salvation, hope and sorrow.