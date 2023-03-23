Film picks: John Wick: Chapter 4, Full River Red and A Man Called Otto

Action Thriller

John Wick: Chapter 4 (M18)

170 minutes

4 stars

Following the events of the previous film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019), John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is still hiding from the elites known as the High Table.

He flees to Osaka, Japan, to enlist the aid of old friend Koji Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada), but realises that the only way to truly free himself is to kill the High Table leader, The Marquis (Bill Skarsgard).

Director Chad Stahelski’s preferred way of combating repetitiveness is to switch weapons, locations and opponents. And, in the new film, the set piece battles are fabulous.

The fourth movie’s almost-three-hour length feels like a swan song though.

It is as if the star and director want to go out with a bang. As a send-off, it works, not least because it is clear that Reeves is no longer as quick as he used to be, and some fight scenes look more balletic than brutal.

On the flip side, despite the attempts at novel backdrops, fight fatigue creeps in. For streaming audiences, though, they should provide high rewatch value, which was perhaps the point of the excess.

Comedy Mystery

Full River Red (NC16)