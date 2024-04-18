Film Picks: Reel Rock 18, Late Night With The Devil and La Chimera

Reel Rock 18



Each year, the Reel Rock event showcases short films, documentaries and features about rock-climbing. The annual travelling film festival is now into its 18th year.

Reel Rock 18 (rating to be confirmed, NC16 expected, 123 minutes) comprises four short films. It includes With My Heart, a documentary about Sachi Amma, a 34-year-old professional rock climber from Japan whose meditative, back-to-basics approach to the sport is summed up by the phrase, “I climb with my heart”.

The film follows the two-time World Cup champion (2012 and 2013) as he makes a difficult ascent on Mount Mizugaki, located in a national park in central Japan.

All four short films will be screened in a single sitting with no intermission.

Where: Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, 05-00, 8 Grange Road

MRT: Somerset

When: April 20, April 27 and May 5, various times

Admission: $16 for standard weekend tickets

Info: str.sg/mdLE

Late Night With The Devil (M18)

93 minutes, now showing

4 stars