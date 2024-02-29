Film picks: Dune: Part Two, Polite Society and Her

Dune: Part Two (PG13)

166 minutes, now showing

4 stars

By the end of Dune: Part One (2021), the elaborate world-building had boiled down to a simple revenge story – Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) had seen his family massacred and his bloodlust will spur the action of the second film.

Now, Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), having survived the attack by House Harkonnen, are travelling with the Fremen, the natives of the desert planet Arrakis. The Harkonnens believe that Paul and Jessica are dead.

The signs that Paul is the one promised to free the Fremen from tyranny are growing, though he resists the idea, as his premonitions speak of widespread suffering should he take on the role.

The two films are adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction novel Dune.

This being a Denis Villeneuve film, Paul’s journey will not be marked by endless fights.

Villeneuve’s preference for using wardrobe, cinematography and action over dialogue to convey meaning reaches its peak in the scene introducing new villain Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard).

Feyd is not just selfish and cruel, but he is also a psychopath. In a scene of gladiatorial combat, Feyd glows with an otherworldly luminescence through the use of special lenses. The tasteful use of camera technology says more about Feyd’s creepiness than dialogue ever will, which is a blessing given the film’s close to three-hour running time.

Her (M18)

120 minutes, now showing at ArtScience Cinema

4 stars