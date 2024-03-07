Film picks: Exhuma, American Fiction and The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Exhuma (NC16)

134 minutes, opens in Singapore cinemas on March 14, with sneaks on March 9 and 10

See your favourite K-drama stars in a new light in the thrilling horror film Exhuma. This star-studded offering is South Korea’s latest box-office hit, having attracted more than six million moviegoers in just 11 days.

Actress Kim Go-eun, best known for romance series such as Goblin (2016), plays a renowned shaman named Hwa-rim, while The Glory (2022 to 2023) actor Lee Do-hyun sheds his good-guy image to play her tattooed protege. The two are hired by a wealthy family experiencing a string of supernatural events.

Hwa-rim senses the sinister presence of an ancestor haunting the family, and ropes in geomancer Sang-deok – played by Oldboy (2003) star Choi Min-sik – and an undertaker, Yeong-geun (veteran Yoo Hae-jin), to dig up the grave and appease the ancestor.

American Fiction (NC16)