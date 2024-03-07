Film picks: Exhuma, American Fiction and The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Exhuma (NC16)
134 minutes, opens in Singapore cinemas on March 14, with sneaks on March 9 and 10
See your favourite K-drama stars in a new light in the thrilling horror film Exhuma. This star-studded offering is South Korea’s latest box-office hit, having attracted more than six million moviegoers in just 11 days.
Actress Kim Go-eun, best known for romance series such as Goblin (2016), plays a renowned shaman named Hwa-rim, while The Glory (2022 to 2023) actor Lee Do-hyun sheds his good-guy image to play her tattooed protege. The two are hired by a wealthy family experiencing a string of supernatural events.
Hwa-rim senses the sinister presence of an ancestor haunting the family, and ropes in geomancer Sang-deok – played by Oldboy (2003) star Choi Min-sik – and an undertaker, Yeong-geun (veteran Yoo Hae-jin), to dig up the grave and appease the ancestor.
American Fiction (NC16)
118 minutes, available on Prime Video
Ahead of the Oscars on March 10, make sure to watch Best Picture nominee American Fiction – one of the few nominated films in the category that did not get a theatrical release in Singapore.
The satire tells the tale of African-American writer Monk (Jeffrey Wright), whose novels are highly praised but do poorly in sales. When his latest manuscript is rejected by publishers for not being “black enough”, he acts out in frustration and writes a book filled with outlandish stereotypes of black people.
To his surprise and discomfort, the book is taken seriously and becomes an acclaimed bestseller.
Aside from Best Picture, American Fiction will contend for four other awards at the Oscars – Best Actor for Wright, Best Supporting Actor for Sterling K. Brown (who plays Monk’s brother), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.
Info: Catch the Oscars live on Channel 5 or mewatch on March 11, from 6.30am for the red-carpet segment and from 7am for the awards show.
The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon (M18)
134 minutes, available on Netflix
If you missed this Golden Horse-winning Taiwanese black comedy-crime drama when it screened in theatres in 2023, you can now check it out on Netflix.
The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon, which was recently released on the streaming platform, is reigning on the Top 10 films chart in Singapore.
It follows skilled assassin Gui-lin (Taiwanese heart-throb Ethan Juan), the third-most-wanted man in Taiwan for his crimes. After receiving a cancer diagnosis that gives him just weeks left to live, he sets out for one last major job – ridding the world of the two most-wanted criminals ahead of him.
His mission sets him on a violent path of confrontation with a brutal mob boss and a creepy cult.
Boasting stylish action sequences, the film won Best Action Choreography at 2023’s Golden Horse Awards.