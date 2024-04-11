Film and TV Picks: Priscilla, Ripley and 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days

Priscilla (NC16)
113 minutes
Director Sofia Coppola’s latest film has finally arrived in Singapore. Priscilla – the American auteur’s take on rock ’n’ roll icon Elvis Presley’s relationship with ex-wife Priscilla Presley – opened to good reviews in the US in October 2023, but was not released in Singapore.
The biopic is now part of the line-up at the open-air Hendrick’s Sunset Cinema, which also includes titles such as the tender relationship drama Past Lives (2023) and sports comedy Next Goal Wins (2023).
Up-and-coming American actress Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla, who meets the world-famous Elvis (Australian actor Jacob Elordi) at a German army base as a 14-year-old girl. Despite her young age and Elvis being 10 years older, they begin a romance which turns into a long courtship and turbulent marriage.
Hendrick’s Sunset Cinema at Tanjong Beach, Sentosa, is a film experience with cocktails, music and food. While movies begin at 7.45pm, doors are open from 5.30pm, with DJs spinning music before the screening. It runs from April 25 to May 12.
Where: Tanjong Beach, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: April 25, May 1 and 11, 7.45pm
Admission: $44.80 a ticket, inclusive of a Hendrick’s Gin cocktail, beach deck chair seating, wireless headphones for movie-viewing and private shuttle buses off Sentosa
Info: sunsetcinema.com.sg
Ripley (M18)
Available on Netflix
Based on acclaimed American writer Patricia Highsmith’s best-selling Tom Ripley crime novels, Netflix’s psychological thriller Ripley stars Irish actor Andrew Scott as the titular con artist.
This eight-part show, filmed in elegant black and white, adapts the 1955 book The Talented Mr Ripley, the first in Highsmith’s series.
In 1960s New York, Ripley is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his son Dickie (Johnny Flynn) to return home and take over the family business. In Italy, Ripley tries to worm his way into Dickie’s inner circle, but Dickie’s girlfriend Marge (Dakota Fanning) is wary of him. Deceit, fraud and murder soon follow.
18x2 Beyond Youthful Days (PG)
124 minutes, now showing
Taiwanese heart-throb Greg Hsu – known for TV drama Someday Or One Day (2019 to 2020) and the action-comedy movie Marry My Dead Body (2022) – is back to charm fans with another tale of romance.
In this film helmed by Japanese director Michihito Fujii and executive-produced by Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, Hsu plays Jimmy, a young man in Taiwan who falls in love with Japanese backpacker Ami (Kaya Kiyohara). She spends a summer working alongside him in a karaoke lounge, but their relationship comes to an end when she returns home to Japan.
After a setback in life 18 years later, Jimmy remembers his first love Ami and decides to take a solo trip to Japan.
The cast includes Japanese idol Shunsuke Michieda and Taiwanese star Joseph Chang, who play people Jimmy encounters on his travels.