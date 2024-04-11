Film and TV Picks: Priscilla, Ripley and 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days

Priscilla (NC16)

113 minutes

Director Sofia Coppola’s latest film has finally arrived in Singapore. Priscilla – the American auteur’s take on rock ’n’ roll icon Elvis Presley’s relationship with ex-wife Priscilla Presley – opened to good reviews in the US in October 2023, but was not released in Singapore.

The biopic is now part of the line-up at the open-air Hendrick’s Sunset Cinema, which also includes titles such as the tender relationship drama Past Lives (2023) and sports comedy Next Goal Wins (2023).

Up-and-coming American actress Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla, who meets the world-famous Elvis (Australian actor Jacob Elordi) at a German army base as a 14-year-old girl. Despite her young age and Elvis being 10 years older, they begin a romance which turns into a long courtship and turbulent marriage.

Hendrick’s Sunset Cinema at Tanjong Beach, Sentosa, is a film experience with cocktails, music and food. While movies begin at 7.45pm, doors are open from 5.30pm, with DJs spinning music before the screening. It runs from April 25 to May 12.