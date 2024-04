(Mild spoilers for Netflix’s 3 Body Problem follow.)

Like many readers of Chinese author Liu Cixin’s Three-Body series of novels, I was a bit taken aback by some of the decisions made in Netflix’s adaptation, 3 Body Problem. Where was Wang Miao, the character through whose eyes most of the mystery in the first book unfolds – and who was this researcher in his place? Why are the aliens no longer called Trisolarans? What’s Samwell Tarly from Game Of Thrones doing there?!