Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada is Hollywood’s shogun and yakuza boss

SINGAPORE – He is the quintessential Japanese actor who has cornered Hollywood’s market playing feudal warlords or modern-day crime bosses, gaining global recognition in the process.

With a katana, he sliced and diced his way through action flicks, sparring with the likes of Tinseltown A-listers such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves and Hugh Jackman, as well as Hong Kong stars like Jackie Chan and Donnie Yen.

Hiroyuki Sanada is once again brandishing a fearsome blade in Shogun, now streaming on Disney+. Based on British author James Clavell’s sprawling 1975 novel of the same name, the 10-episode period series follows the exploits of Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a shogun or military leader who is modelled after Tokugawa Ieyasu.

Ieyasu was a real shogun who unified Japan after winning a civil war, and his military government ruled the country in relative peace for more than 260 years.

In Shogun, Sanada’s first lead role after more than 20 years in Hollywood, he finally gets to rule.

The 63-year-old took his responsibility as producer seriously, telling The Hollywood Reporter he wanted the show to be authentic and not westernised.

He used a Japanese crew and cast Japanese actors. The sets were painstakingly recreated in Vancouver, Canada, to look like 17th-century Japan. Each kimono and other costumes were handmade based on traditional clothes imported from Japan.

Sanada personally checked the props, offered support to the Japanese crew and served as interpreter. “It’s always been my goal to avoid misunderstandings overseas when playing a Japanese character or appearing in a film about Japan,” he said.

So do not dismiss Sanada as the token Japanese actor who appears to be typecast as either the bad-a** samurai (Japanese warrior) or yakuza (Japanese mafia) in Hollywood.

The veteran thespian is simply protective of how Japanese culture should be portrayed on-screen, and has taken it upon himself to dedicate his career to ensuring such authenticity is achieved.

Here are some of Sanada’s other note-worthy films and series.

The Last Samurai (2003)