Filipino celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla break up after 11 years

MANILA – Filipino celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla announced on Nov 30 that they have decided to part ways after more than a decade.

The actors, dubbed Kathniel by fans, broke the news via their Instagram accounts. They had been in a relationship for 11 years.

Bernardo, 27, shared a photograph of them as teenagers, and said it is already a “chapter closed” for her and Padilla, 28.

“I’ve been in show business for almost 21 years, 12 years as one-half of Kathniel, and 11 years as someone who loved Deej (Padilla’s nickname) behind the camera,” Bernardo wrote.

“What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team,” she continued. “We were genuinely in love. We grew up together, dreamed together and saw many of those dreams become a reality.”

The actress paid tribute to her ex, saying their time together has brought her “joy, adventure and the feeling of being home”. She added: “He knew me more than anyone else. He was my first boyfriend. He was my comfort zone. I will always have love for him.”

While the former lovebirds did not give a reason for the split, Bernardo admitted they have been drifting apart despite trying their best to work things out.