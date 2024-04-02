Fans still show up for Cantopop star Leslie Cheung 21 years after his death

HONG KONG – On April 1, 2003, the world of Cantopop lost a legend.

Leslie Cheung, who was 46, jumped to his death from the 24th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

And 21 years on, fans continued to show up for their idol, placing bouquets and taking photos at the spot where the beloved Hong Kong singer-actor had landed.

When The New Paper (TNP) reached the area at 10am on April 1, the stretch of Ice House Street was closed to traffic, with policemen directing pedestrians across the road in Hong Kong’s downtown Central.

Countless bouquets and flower stands with heartfelt messages were neatly placed in two rows, and about 100 fans were at the scene.

Ms Carrie, 40, who is from Shenzhen, China, told TNP: “As long as my work schedule permits, I would come here on April 1 every year.”

When she learnt she could sign up as a volunteer, she did so immediately. Her role was to ensure order when the crowd grew bigger, and to organise the placement of tribute items.

Ms Carrie said she felt honoured that she was able to contribute in small ways for “kor kor” (Cantonese for big brother).

“He has done so much for Hong Kong’s music scene, and I am so proud of him.”

A busking tribute, Leslie’s Night, took place from 6 to 9pm near the hotel. During that time, a commemorative exhibition at Hong Kong television station ATV was also held.

Cheung’s long-time Hong Kong partner Daffy Tong, 65, also honoured the late star by sharing a video clip on Instagram on April 1. He wrote in the post: “Today is Easter. Is it truly a day of resurrection?” THE NEW PAPER