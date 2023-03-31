PopVultures Podcast: Can I Tell You Something Crazy?HK star Leslie Cheung’s queer legacy

Synopsis: Host Jan Lee takes a look at the lasting impact he had on the entertainment industry in a new scripted series under the #PopVultures banner, titled Can I Tell You Something Crazy.
On April 1, 2003, the world was shocked by the loss of one of the most beloved, enduring and seductive stars to ever grace our screens - singer and actor Leslie Cheung died by suicide at the age of 46, leaping to his death from the 24th floor of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, succumbing to a battle with severe depression.
2003 was a dark year for Hong Kong. The SARS epidemic ravaged the city. Yet, Cheung’s death ignited a wave of public grieving, with people lining the streets outside his memorial to mourn him.
The singer-actor was beloved and known for his androgynous style onstage and his acclaimed performances in films like Days Of Being Wild (1990), Farewell My Concubine (1993) and Happy Together (1997) onscreen. Off screen, his personal life, especially his sexuality, was highly scrutinised.
Ahead of the 20th anniversary of his death on April 1, Can I Tell You Something Crazy - a series presented by #PopVultures host Jan Lee - examines events that shook Asian media and entertainment with fresh eyes, celebrates Cheung’s life. It looks at the star’s legacy as a queer icon - both in his pop music and his film roles - and how his tragic end highlighted the stigma around mental health and Cheung’s sexual orientation.
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee & Paxton Pang
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Eden Soh
