Hong Kong actor Gregory Charles Rivers, TVB’s ‘token Caucasian’, dies at 58

HONG KONG – Gregory Charles Rivers, an Australian actor who made his name acting in Hong Kong TVB dramas and jokingly referred to himself as TVB’s “token Caucasian”, has died. He was 58.

According to Hong Kong news reports, Rivers was found unconscious and unresponsive in a room of a Tai Au Mun Village house in Clear Water Bay on Feb 2. The police confirmed his death upon arrival at the scene.

Rivers, who also went by the Cantonese stage name Ho Kwok Wing, was born in 1965 in Gympie, Australia.

In a 2016 interview with Australia’s ABC News, Rivers recalled that while studying medicine at the University of New South Wales in the 1980s, he met some students from Hong Kong who introduced him to Cantopop. It inspired him to give up his studies and move to Hong Kong in 1988 in the hope of starting a career in entertainment.