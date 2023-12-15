Fann Wong, Zoe Tay among Singapore stars going overseas for year-end holidays

SINGAPORE – You may spot local stars with their families while vacationing overseas during this year-end season.

Celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, both 52, took their nine-year-old son Zed to New York in the United States.

Fann shared photos taken with Lee and Zed on social media on Dec 14, with their location tagged as Thompson Central Park in the American metropolis.

“In the heart of the concrete jungle, enjoying a day in New York’s Central Park, while Zed’s one happy kid with the latest Diary Of A Wimpy Kid release,” she wrote.

The actress and her son were seen in front of an open-air book stall, with Zed holding Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: No Brainer, the 18th book of the series which was released on Oct 24.

She shared more photos of herself and Zed on a horse carriage on Dec 15, writing: “A whimsical adventure through Central Park, not on Santa’s Sleigh but on a graceful elegant horse carriage.”

She also thanked her husband for the “beautiful photos” he had taken of them.