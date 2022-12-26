Local stars celebrate Christmas with festive Instagram posts

SINGAPORE – Over the holiday weekend, local celebrities have been celebrating Christmas with their loved ones and posting their season’s greetings on Instagram.

Actress Rebecca Lim, 36, and her husband Matthew Webster, 36, who tied the knot in November, shared a sweet picture of them wearing fairy lights around their necks.

Another newly married couple, actors Jeffrey Xu, 34, and Felicia Chin, 38, posted a photo of them in front of Christmas trees.

Actor Desmond Tan, 36, also posted photos of him and his wife, whose identity has never been revealed.

Sharing a series of festive snaps from London, where they are on holiday, he was careful to keep her face concealed.

In one hilarious photo, only her hands and feet are seen as he sits on her beside a Christmas tree, while in another photo, shot from the back, he is seen kissing her forehead.

“You’re my favourite Christmas gift,” he wrote in his caption.