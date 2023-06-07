Local stars Zoe Tay, Fann Wong among those headed overseas for June school holidays

SINGAPORE – The mid-year school holidays started on May 27 and many families have headed overseas on vacation, including a few local celebrities.

Actors Fann Wong, 52, and Christopher Lee, 51, made their way to the Maldives with their eight-year-old son Zed.

On Monday, Fann shared a video of the family taking a sea plane to the South Asian island, where Zedd was greeted by locals with a bracelet.

The actress also took followers on a tour of their Maldives villa, which has its own pool in the back courtyard.

Another series of photographs showed the trio frolicking by the island’s clear blue waters. “Crafting sweet memories for our little sea-lover Zed,” wrote Fann in the caption.