Fann Wong ensures Christopher Lee is 'present' at son Zed's birthday

SINGAPORE - Actor Christopher Lee may not be in Singapore, but his wife, local actress Fann Wong, ensured that he was still "present" for their son Zed's birthday.

Zed turned seven on Monday (Aug 9) and Fann posted several photos to mark his birthday.

In one, Fann was seen using her hand to form a heart sign with a superimposed Lee. Zed was between them with a cake in the shape of a Minecraft Coastal Village.

Fann, 50, wrote: "Happy National Day to all and Happy Birthday to dear Zed. Stay together no matter how far away". She tagged Lee in the post.

Lee, also 50, shared the photo on his social media accounts, and wished both Singapore and Zed a happy birthday.

Fann had earlier said on social media that Lee had flown off before they could take a photo together.

She disclosed on Aug 4 that her Facebook account had been hacked in the morning, but she had regained control of it by noon.