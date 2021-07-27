What ails Fann Wong? Actress posts photo of herself on a drip, raising concerns

SINGAPORE - Home-grown actress Fann Wong gave her fans a scare on Monday (July 26) when she posted a photo of herself on a drip with the caption: "Jiayou (Keep going)" without providing any details.

Many posted messages of concern on her Instagram post, including more than 20 celebrities such as artistes Cynthia Koh, Apple Hong, Rayson Tan and Chew Chor Meng.

Fann's agency told the media later that she went to hospital due to food poisoning a few days ago and is recovering at home now.

Her husband, actor Christopher Lee, left kiss and arm flexing emojis in the comment section. Fann and Lee, both 50, have a son Zed, who will turn seven on National Day.

She recently hosted the baking competition show Creme De La Creme with actress Jeanette Aw.