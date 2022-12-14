Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin’s next K-drama may require her to sing

SEOUL – South Korean actress Park Eun-bin is said to be in talks for her next K-drama, after her breakout role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo earlier in 2022.

Reports surfaced on South Korean media on Wednesday that Park, 30, will be taking on the lead role in a romantic comedy with the working title, Desert Island Diva.

Her management agency Namoo Actors subsequently released a statement that this was one of the projects she was considering.

The upcoming drama follows the journey of a girl who has to adjust to modern society after being marooned on a desert island for 15 years.

It has garnered attention because it is a collaboration between scriptwriter Park Hye-ryun and director Oh Choong-hwan, who had worked together on the hit K-dramas Start-Up (2020) and While You Were Sleeping (2017).

If Park takes on the role, she may have a chance to showcase her pipes as the lead character is a wannabe singer. She had previously played an aspiring violinist in romantic drama Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and also sang one track on the Extraordinary Attorney Woo soundtrack.

Park’s star has been rising since Extraordinary Attorney Woo broke viewing records, with her portrayal of a lawyer on the autism spectrum winning her new fans.

In a Gallup Korea survey conducted from Nov 7 to 24, she was named the artiste who shone the brightest in 2022, overtaking big names such as Kim Hye-soo, Nam Goong-min, Song Joong-ki, Lee Jung-jae and Hyun Bin.