Binge-Worthy: 3 reasons to watch Extraordinary Attorney Woo

4 stars
This South Korean drama - about a woman with autism who is a brilliant but awkward lawyer - is a shameless clone of Good Doctor, the 2013 K-drama that inspired the hit American medical series The Good Doctor (2017 to present).
4 stars
This South Korean drama - about a woman with autism who is a brilliant but awkward lawyer - is a shameless clone of Good Doctor, the 2013 K-drama that inspired the hit American medical series The Good Doctor (2017 to present).
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.