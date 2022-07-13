Binge-Worthy: 3 reasons to watch Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This South Korean drama is a shameless clone of Good Doctor, the 2013 K-drama that inspired the hit American medical series. PHOTO: CHANNEL.ENA.D/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

4 stars

This South Korean drama - about a woman with autism who is a brilliant but awkward lawyer - is a shameless clone of Good Doctor, the 2013 K-drama that inspired the hit American medical series The Good Doctor (2017 to present).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top