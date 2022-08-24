The Life List: 8 things to know about Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin may have shot to fame via Extraordinary Attorney Woo. But the pretty 29-year-old star actually made her debut at the mere age of five, starring alongside major names such as Choi Min-soo and Lee Byung-hun.

Here are eight things to know about her.

1. She was a child actress

Park's first role came early in life. She played a small part in the spy drama White Nights 3.98 (1998) as an Air Force major's daughter. It starred A-listers such as Lee, Lee Jung-jae and a young Song Hye-kyo.

As a young girl, Park also appeared in series such as My Love Patzzi (2002) and Glass Slippers (2002). And as a teenager, she acted in period dramas such as Queen Seondeok (2009).

2. She fretted over Extraordinary Attorney Woo

While Park's most famous and beloved role to date is undoubtedly that of Woo Young-woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, who has autism, she did have initial doubts.

According to K-news site Soompi, Park said in an interview with Allure Korea she was worried about accepting the role. "I was a bit afraid if I'd be able to pull it off without hurting or offending anyone."

3. She likes symmetry

Just like Woo, Park also feels compelled to arrange things when she sees that they are misaligned. In an interview with YouTube channel The Swoon, she says: "I like things symmetrical. If it's not symmetrical or straight, I have the urge to fix it. I think that part of me reminds me of Young-woo."

4. Even BTS are fans

Park's Woo has charmed members of the biggest boy band in the world.

BTS casually revealed they have been following Extraordinary Attorney Woo despite their packed schedules.

In a recent video posted on BTS' YouTube channel, Jin is seen asking fellow member RM how he would greet other celebrities.

In response, RM mimics Woo's signature - and now viral - greeting she shares with her best friend Dong Geu-rami (Joo Hyun-young) by saying: "Bang-to-the-tan-to-the-Jin", while Jimin swiftly joins in and responds: "Dong-to-the-Geu-to-the-Rami."