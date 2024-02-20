Ed Sheeran wears strap from S’pore brand Delugs for his ‘priceless’ Patek Philippe watch

Formed in 2018, Delugs specialises in luxury watch straps and accessories, and has a global customer base.

Married couple Kuan and Chia knew that Sheeran is an avid watch collector from seeing videos of his interviews. When they found out in October 2023 that he was coming to Singapore to perform as part of his +-=÷x Tour, they came up with a “crazy idea” to give him some Delugs straps.

They had no idea how to set up a meeting with the star, so they did not think much of the plan until two weeks before he was due to play his first show here. The pair, who are fans of Sheeran’s music, did not get tickets to his concerts, but a number of their staff did.

Ms Chia says that with the deadline looming, they knew they had to take a shot. “Ken and I always have big dreams and crazy ideas. We knew that if we didn’t try, and (Sheeran) came and went, we would regret it.”

The company prepared what they thought would be a perfect gift for Sheeran – a case with his +-=÷x Tour logo hand-painted on it. Inside was a curated set of rubber straps, which they knew the singer liked to wear while performing, for his various watch brands and models.

Sheeran has said that he prefers rubber straps because they are comfortable to wear, even when he travels to places with humid weather. According to Mr Kuan, the value of the gift was about $1,500.