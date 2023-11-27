Debut single of YG’s new K-pop girl group BabyMonster tops iTunes charts

SEOUL – YG Entertainment’s new K-pop girl group BabyMonster debuted on Nov 27 with Batter Up, and the digital single has already topped iTunes’ song chart in 14 countries.

The bilingual hip-hop tune also scored well on the iTunes worldwide song chart, taking the fifth spot.

South Korean entertainment agency YG said Batter Up also marks the first song by a debuting band to enter the United States’ iTunes top 50 chart in 2023.

BabyMonster are the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since Blackpink.

The multinational sextet comprise Ruka, 21, and Asa, 17, from Japan; Pharita, 18, and Chiquita, 14, from Thailand; and Rora, 15, and Rami, 16, from South Korea.