Debut single of YG’s new K-pop girl group BabyMonster tops iTunes charts

SEOUL – YG Entertainment’s new K-pop girl group BabyMonster debuted on Nov 27 with Batter Up, and the digital single has already topped iTunes’ song chart in 14 countries.
The bilingual hip-hop tune also scored well on the iTunes worldwide song chart, taking the fifth spot.
South Korean entertainment agency YG said Batter Up also marks the first song by a debuting band to enter the United States’ iTunes top 50 chart in 2023.
BabyMonster are the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since Blackpink.
The multinational sextet comprise Ruka, 21, and Asa, 17, from Japan; Pharita, 18, and Chiquita, 14, from Thailand; and Rora, 15, and Rami, 16, from South Korea.
Asa had a part in composing and writing the lyrics of Batter Up, along with renowned South Korean producers such as Bigtone, Treasure’s Choi Hyun-suk and Akmu’s Lee Chan-hyuk.
“We are happy to welcome this day that we have dreamed of for a long time. We will do our best to show our unique musical colours,” BabyMonster said in a press statement.
“We are also preparing diverse content and events for our fans, so please look forward to them.”
BabyMonster were set to debut as a group of seven, including South Korean trainee Ahyeon. However, YG announced on Nov 15 that Ahyeon will focus on her health recovery.
YG’s past girl groups, 2NE1 and Blackpink, have left a mark on K-pop and fans have high hopes for the company’s latest act.
YG said: “Batter Up is a single that announces the beginning of BabyMonster and portrays the girls’ confidence. We hope it helps to establish BabyMonster’s identity in the K-pop scene.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK