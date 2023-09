SINGAPORE – When 14-year-old Kade Wong took part in auditions held by the YG Entertainment agency to find potential idol trainees for the first time in Singapore in November 2022, she knew she would not be joining the South Korean company – no matter her performance.

The parents of the Secondary 2 St Margaret’s School student had made it clear. If the famed label, which represents K-pop girl group Blackpink, offered her a chance to be a trainee in Seoul, she would have to turn it down.