Dating show Single’s Inferno third season the most successful yet

SEOUL – The producers of South Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno said its third season is its most successful.

The last episode of Single’s Inferno 3 aired on Jan 9, amid much excitement over the cast’s actions and their decisions on their final partners.

According to Single’s Inferno 3 producer Kim Jae-won, its first two seasons each garnered around six million viewing hours.

The third season has logged more than seven million viewing hours since its premiere on Dec 12, he said in an interview with reporters in Seoul on Jan 11.

He added that one of the main reasons for its popularity could be the show unfolding in a different way.

“In the early stages of the third season, viewers were quite surprised by the revelation of there being two ‘heavens’ and two ‘hells’. The 12 contestants were also taken aback,” said Kim Jung-hyun, co-producer of the show.

Single’s Inferno is set against the backdrop of Hell Island and Heaven Island. Contestants who succeed in connecting with their desired partner get to spend a night on Heaven Island, which is usually a luxurious hotel. If they fail to find a partner, they spend a night on Hell Island, which consists of container boxes or tents.

“I think the tactic to have the programme proceed differently from the previous seasons, which consisted of one hell and one heaven, right from the beginning, made a clear impact on viewers,” added Kim Jae-won.

But Single’s Inferno 3 also attracted some criticism.