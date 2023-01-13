Single’s Inferno 2 contestants Kim Se-jun, Lee So-e reveal first couple photos on Instagram

SEOUL – South Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno 2’s fan favourites Kim Se-jun and Lee So-e have revealed their first couple photos on Instagram.

In a post on Thursday, Kim, a tailor, shared two images of them with the caption: “Please show a lot of love to So-e. She’s such a nice girl. Please give her your love.”

Lee, an acting major at Hanyang University, responded in the comment section less than an hour after the photos were posted, writing: “What’s up with this comment? LOL.”

The pair are both in their 20s.

Their social media interaction attracted lots of attention from viewers who were eager to know if the contestants who had paired up were still dating after filming ended.

The second season of the popular Netflix show, which started streaming on Dec 18 and ended on Tuesday, sees 12 attractive singles in their 20s and 30s stranded on an island to make love connections.

It made Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, with Lee’s story arc one of the most riveting as she went from being heartbroken and rejected to catching Kim’s eye.

While many of the other Single’s Inferno 2 participants have been sharing photos of the cast, this is the first indication that one of the couples who matched are still dating.