Single’s Inferno 2’s Jo Yoong-jae and Choi Seo-eun share couple photos, will hold a fan meet

SEOUL – A third couple from South Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno’s have gone Instagram official.

Investment broker Jo Yoong-jae, who is in his early 30s, and artist Choi Seo-eun, 28, had paired up in the finale of the second season of the popular Netflix show.

The couple, who hit it off early on in the show, had not gone Instagram official until now, although they had been spotted going on dates recently.

On Wednesday, they announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they will hold a ticketed fan meet in Seoul on Feb 11, tied to Valentine’s Day.

Jo also shared a photo of the two of them with masks on, while Choi shared one of them on the island after the final selection.

A total of 12 attractive singles were stranded on a South Korean island to make love connections over nine days, with three couples finally leaving the island.

They had been on a social media blackout until the finale last week and viewers of the show, which made Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, were eager to know if any of the couples were still dating after filming ended.

Last Thursday, tailor Kim Se-jun, who is in his mid 20s, shared two images of him with acting major Lee So-e, 22. The couple had been fan favourites on the show.

Barista Choi Jong-woo, who is in his mid-20s, shared a photo last Saturday which showed him and piano major Shin Seul-ki, 24, in adorable photo-booth snaps. Shin had been a hot favourite on the island, with three men vying for her.