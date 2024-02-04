Concert review: Li Ronghao showcases boundary-pushing musicality

Ronghao Li Free Soul World Tour – Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Feb 3

To appreciate a gig by Li Ronghao, a keen ear is often required. After all, the Chinese singer-songwriter does not dance or go through many costume changes, and very seldom invites special guests.

The focus is on his music. And this was the case during his most recent show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 38-year-old performed at the same venue in 2019, and at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo in 2017.

While the loudest cheers went to familiar favourites such as Model, Li Bai and King Of Comedy, the most creative elements came from his two new albums – Sparrow (2020) and Free Soul (2022).

Here are three highlights from the show.

1. Interesting music arrangements

Given Li’s vast experience as a songwriter, guitarist and pianist, he reworked his songs to great effect.

For example, early number Autodyne, originally a stripped-down ballad, was sped up, given a thumping drum beat and turned into a glorious rock anthem. Sentimental number Composer was amped up and delivered with a wild, frantic energy, which kept things fresh for long-time listeners.

In addition, some numbers performed here incorporated unusual elements.

Free Soul opened with video game sound effects, while Mountain was punctuated with a television’s static buzz. Old Married Couple featured the whistling sounds of a whale in the background.

Li performed his recent hit, the sweetly romantic The Dark Plum Sauce, live here for the first time to the audience’s delight. The rosy track about young love was accompanied by videos of lovey-dovey couples in the audience flashed on the Jumbotron screens.

2. Inventive covers

In Li’s seasoned hands, Chinese singer Tai Yi’s Account Has Been Cancelled was turned into an electronic guitar-heavy emotional lament at being ghosted. Taiwanese singer Chang Chen-yue’s Free was given a fun, frolicking edge, performed against a backdrop of swirling colourful balls.

He also covered I Am Fine, originally by Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun.

His soulful baritone gave a despondent edge to the ballad about being together with someone who has mentally checked out. Li said that he was a big admirer of Sun’s music.