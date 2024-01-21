Concert review: Leo Ku celebrates wife’s birthday at Singapore concert

Leo Ku: I Really Love To Sing Around The World 2024 In Singapore

Sands Grand Ballroom

Jan 19, 8pm

Bright and cheery, and often spotting an infectious toothy grin, Hong Kong singer Leo Ku is the epitome of wholesomeness.

And things do not get any more family-friendly than the Cantopop star’s most recent concert, which was attended by close to 6,000 people, and included his parents, wife and four-year-old son Kuson.

The endearing show, which featured five outfit changes, celebrated the 51-year-old’s passion for singing. As a vocalist, his goal has always been to let listeners feel a sense of tenderness in their lives.

Here are three highlights from the 130-minute show, which included many familiar numbers such as Love And Honesty (2004), Killing Move (2003) and Never Too Late (2006).

1. Love all around

Jan 19 is the birthday of his wife and assistant, Ms Lorraine Chan, who is in her 50s.

They met through work and, prior to going public with their relationship in 2014, dated in secret for some two decades.

In a surprise segment, Ku sang a birthday song together with the audience – in both Cantonese and Mandarin – for Ms Chan, who was backstage.

“Let’s record a video of so many of us wishing her happy birthday, okay?” he suggested, as he captured the moment on an iPhone.

Their tight-knit relationship was evident. He said that his camera-shy spouse had recently joked about what he would buy for her birthday present, adding that he generally kept his gig earnings with her anyway.

To express his affection for her, the star performed the tender ballad Finding You Is My Biggest Accomplishment (2015).

Ku later invited two couples onstage to share how they met. He performed for them the sentimental tracks Hobby (1999) and Making A Wish (1999).

It was a sweet celebration of love which came a little early for Valentine’s Day, but imbued his show with warmth.

2. Theme songs of yesteryear