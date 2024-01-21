Concert review: Leo Ku celebrates wife’s birthday at Singapore concert

Leo Ku: I Really Love To Sing Around The World 2024 In Singapore
Sands Grand Ballroom
Jan 19, 8pm
Bright and cheery, and often spotting an infectious toothy grin, Hong Kong singer Leo Ku is the epitome of wholesomeness.
And things do not get any more family-friendly than the Cantopop star’s most recent concert, which was attended by close to 6,000 people, and included his parents, wife and four-year-old son Kuson.
The endearing show, which featured five outfit changes, celebrated the 51-year-old’s passion for singing. As a vocalist, his goal has always been to let listeners feel a sense of tenderness in their lives.
Here are three highlights from the 130-minute show, which included many familiar numbers such as Love And Honesty (2004), Killing Move (2003) and Never Too Late (2006).
1. Love all around
Jan 19 is the birthday of his wife and assistant, Ms Lorraine Chan, who is in her 50s.
They met through work and, prior to going public with their relationship in 2014, dated in secret for some two decades.
In a surprise segment, Ku sang a birthday song together with the audience – in both Cantonese and Mandarin – for Ms Chan, who was backstage.
“Let’s record a video of so many of us wishing her happy birthday, okay?” he suggested, as he captured the moment on an iPhone.
Their tight-knit relationship was evident. He said that his camera-shy spouse had recently joked about what he would buy for her birthday present, adding that he generally kept his gig earnings with her anyway.
To express his affection for her, the star performed the tender ballad Finding You Is My Biggest Accomplishment (2015).
Ku later invited two couples onstage to share how they met. He performed for them the sentimental tracks Hobby (1999) and Making A Wish (1999).
It was a sweet celebration of love which came a little early for Valentine’s Day, but imbued his show with warmth.
2. Theme songs of yesteryear
Ku is also an actor. His best-known roles are as righteous reporter He Shuhuan in the Chinese television period drama Romance In The Rain (2001) and fifth prince Yongqi in My Fair Princess 3 (2003).
As a nod to his on-screen work, he performed two songs from Romance In The Rain – the title track and Really Want To.
Three decades in show business have also seen him helm several other theme songs, such as Righteous Sea Of Heroic Love from the TVB drama No Regrets (2010), which also made the set list.
He said: “Whenever we hear these melodies, the images and memories from these shows will come back. I hope you like them.”
3. Not one, but two, medleys
Ku performed Jade Solid Gold (2005), a 10-minute medley of 35 Cantonese and Mandarin love songs, such as Joey Yung’s My Pride and Eason Chan’s Shall We Talk. But the opening number was sadly a shortened version which lasted only five minutes and hit just 18 tracks.
As if he were attempting to make it up to fans, Ku’s final number was another medley, The Big Hits 2 (The King Of Love Song) (2008), a sequel to Jade Solid Gold.
Alas, this was also a condensed version. It clocked in at only five minutes, instead of the medley’s full 12.
Perhaps the veteran star was going with the show-business adage of always leaving the audience wanting more. And that, he certainly did.