Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell, a film made with Singapore participation, wins Camera d’Or at Cannes

A film made with Singapore participation has won the Camera d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell, a drama by Vietnamese film-maker Pham Thien An, won the award that recognises excellence in a film-maker’s first feature film.

The Vietnam-Singapore-France-Spain co-production tells the story of a Vietnamese man (Le Phong Vu) who must see to the well-being of his five-year-old nephew after the sudden death of his sister-in-law. To reunite the boy with his missing father, who is the man’s long-lost brother, they travel across rural Vietnam.

One of the film’s producers is Singapore company Potocol, founded in 2014 by Jeremy Chua. He has produced work such as the drama A Yellow Bird (2016) by Singapore film-maker K. Rajagopal.

The film’s sound design and Dolby Atmos mix, colour grading, visual effects and mastering were carried out by Singapore-based post-production house Mocha Chai Laboratories.