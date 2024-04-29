Cancer-stricken girl, 9, dies two months after receiving ‘22 hat’ from Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

A nine-year-old girl whose dream came true after meeting her idol, American pop superstar Taylor Swift, at a concert two months ago has died.

Scarlett Oliver, who was battling high-grade glioma – an aggressive type of brain cancer – captured hearts worldwide when she received the coveted “22 hat” and a hug from Swift at the Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, in late February.

Since kicking off the tour in Glendale, the United States, in 2023, the 34-year-old singer has made a tradition of bestowing her black fedora – dubbed the “22 hat” – on stage to a lucky fan while performing the song 22.

Scarlett’s father Paul announced his daughter’s death online just days before her 10th birthday on May 7. Her condition had worsened over the past month.

Scarlett’s stepmother Natalie Oliver confirmed the news on social media on April 28, sharing a message from Paul.

“My Angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful. Nothing will ever be the same again,” said the post. “Don’t forget me and please find a way to let me know you are okay. Goodnight baby, I love you – Dad. It’s just not fair.”

Scarlett’s special moment with Swift went viral on social media after the girl attended the singer’s opening Sydney concert held at Accor Stadium on Feb 23.