‘Chapter closed and boarded up’: Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department lands as surprise double album

American pop star Taylor Swift kept fans glued to their music players on April 19 with the release of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), at noon (Singapore time).

But just as many Swifties completed their first or even second listens of the new record, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter made sure they would stick around by dropping a second instalment, TTPD: The Anthology, just two hours later at 2pm (Singapore time) – which is 2am in the eastern part of the United States.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret double album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past two years and wanted to share it all with you,” Swift wrote on Instagram on April 19.

TTPD: The Anthology, which is available on streaming services worldwide and as a digital album in selected markets, adds 15 tracks to the original 16 songs in the initial release. The new additions include bonus tracks that will be included on previously announced variant editions, namely The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross and The Black Dog.

Fans who purchased CDs or vinyls of the original album did have some treats awaiting them, including a handwritten poem by American singer-songwriter and rock band Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks.

The poem starts with: “He was in love with her. Or at least she thought so.”

Swift contributed some words to the vinyl gatefolds and CD booklets as well, in the form of a lyrical prologue that includes the line: “Lovers spend years denying what’s ill-fated.”

Lover was the title of her seventh album from 2019. That record was an ode to her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, which ended in early 2023.