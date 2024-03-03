Primary 5 pupil Giselle Heng scores Taylor Swift’s ‘22 hat’ at first night of Eras Tour gig in S’pore

Giselle’s mother Vicky Chang, a 39-year-old executive assistant at a law firm, did not manage to get tickets for the concert. But her friend, who is also the mother of Giselle’s classmate, had snagged three Category 2 tickets, which cost $328 each, for her family.

The friend’s husband decided not to go, leaving one ticket available for Giselle.

The Category 2 tickets were later redesignated as Category 1, moving the trio to just behind the VIP 1 pens.

Ms Chang sat outside the stadium with her younger daughter, Elyssa, who will turn eight this year, for the entire 3½-hour show.

Giselle was dancing along to Swift’s song Look What You Made Me Do when a man in black, who looked like a bodyguard, approached to ask for her chaperone’s permission to take her to the stage.

She remembers screaming “yes” repeatedly and adds: “I was confused at first, I thought they were just moving me closer to the stage. But then they took me through the gate of the VIP section and I thought, ‘It’s really happening.’ I knelt in front of the stage and saw the whole performance of 22 right in front of me.”

Giselle plans to keep the fedora, which bears Swift’s signature, in her room and save the shirt she wore to the concert – a Junior Jewels T-shirt she made two years ago, which replicates what Swift wore in the music video for You Belong With Me (2008).

She says: “I’m never going to wash it and I’m never going to wear it any more because this is the shirt Taylor hugged me in.”