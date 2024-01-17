BTS’ RM and V complete basic military training as ‘elite trainees’

RM and V of K-pop titans BTS completed their five-week basic military training on Jan 16. Both earned the rank of private and were presented with “elite trainee” awards at the graduation ceremony.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, five out of 200 recruits received the elite trainee honour, given to those who scored top marks during training at the Korea Army Training Centre in Nonsan, south of Seoul.

BTS leader RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, took to Instagram on Jan 16. He shared photos of himself and Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, in their military uniforms and a snapshot of his award with the caption: “Loyalty”.

At the graduation ceremony, RM, 29, gave a speech in which he thanked his squad leaders for helping him through the training and making the time meaningful and rewarding.

He spoke about his initial anxiety and concerns, noting that most of his fellow trainees were about 10 years younger than him.

Yonhap reported that RM concluded his speech by saying: “While it would be ideal for everyone not to need to learn marksmanship, the peace enjoyed by South Korea for over 70 years is built upon the noble sacrifices and dedicated efforts of many. I will carry out my duties with the awareness of this foundation.”

RM will be assigned to his new unit this week.